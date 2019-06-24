Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini dies at Delhi's AIIMS, PM Modi mourns 'major loss'

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini dies at AIIMS, New Delhi

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini passed away at New Delhi's AIIMS today. He was 75-years-old.

According to reports, Madan Lal Saini was suffering from lung infection. He was admitted to AIIMS on June 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and called Saini's death a major loss for the BJP family.

The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed sorrow over the death of Saini.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss.May his soul rest in peace.