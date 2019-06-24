Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini dies at Delhi's AIIMS, PM Modi mourns 'major loss'

Monday, June 24, 2019
     
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini passed away at New Delhi's AIIMS today. He was 75-years-old.   

New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 20:21 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini passed away at New Delhi's AIIMS today. He was 75-years-old. 

According to reports, Madan Lal Saini was suffering from lung infection. He was admitted to AIIMS on June 22. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and called Saini's death a major loss for the BJP family. 

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed sorrow over the death of Saini. 

Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss.May his soul rest in peace.

