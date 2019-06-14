Friday, June 14, 2019
     
Post-poll violence continues in Bengal; another BJP leader shot dead in North 24 Parganas

Kolkata Published on: June 14, 2019 13:58 IST
Image Source : PTI

BJP workers protest the killing of a party worker in West Bengal

Amid the ongoing post-poll violence in West Bengal, a woman BJP leader was allegedly shot dead in North 24 Parganas district, state BJP sources said on Friday.

"Saraswati Das (42), an active BJP worker from Amlani gram panchayat in North 24 Parganas district's Hannibal, was allegedly murdered by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters on Thursday evening. She was shot in the head, " a BJP leader said.

Das' blood-soaked body was recovered from her residence on Thursday evening, police said.

"The death was caused by a bullet injury. We are investigating if the woman had any political or personal rivalry," police added. No one has been arrested yet.

The 24 Parganas district has been on the boil since last Saturday, when at least three people were killed in violent clashes between TMC and BJP workers in Sandeshkhali. The BJP alleges that two of its workers were shot dead by TMC-backed goons.

Also Read: Bengal doctors' strike: Doctors across India on day-long strike in solidarity with Kolkata medicos.

