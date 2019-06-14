Bengal doctors' strike: Maharashtra, Kerala join 'cease work' in solidarity with Kolkata fraternity | Updates

Image Source : FILE/PTI Mamata Banerjee says the strike has been promulgated by BJP chief Amit Shah.

Around 4,500 doctors in Maharashtra started their one day token strike to express solidarity with their Kolkata counterparts.

Healthcare facilities in Delhi also were widely affected on Friday as doctors at the critically important AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospitals joined the agitation. AIIMS' centres in Patna, Raipur, Rajasthan, Punjab also joined the agitation.

HERE ARE THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE PROTEST ACROSS INDIA:

Protests spread to Kerala

Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim's daughter, a doctor, came up with strong criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the ongoing doctors' strike and said medicos have the right to "peaceful protest" and "safety at work. In a Facebook post, Shabba Hakim asked people to question why "goons were still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors". "As a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader," Shabba Hakim said on the social networking site close to Wednesday-Thursday midnight.

Doctors at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad also held a protest march.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abesh Banerjee, a student at Kolkata's KPC Medical College Hospital, has joined the doctors' protest.

The medicos, affiliated to Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), stopped attending to patients in all the 26 government hospitals in the state simultaneously.

MARD General Secretary Deepak Mundhe told IANS the doctors would keep off all routine duties between 8 am and 5 pm and the hospital administration has been informed to ensure all other services are not hampered or patients inconvenienced.

A large number of doctors gathered outside the KEM Hospital with banners, posters and placards to express solidarity with the doctors who were assaulted in Kolkata.

Similar protests were also being held in Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur by MARD members who are demanding adequate protection for their counterparts in West Bengal.

THE CASE

The protests erupted on Tuesday morning in Kolkata's state-run NRS Hospital bringing the regular services to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night.

The family members of the deceased patient alleged medical negligence. An intern named Paribaha Mukherjee sustained a serious skull injury in the attack and has been admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata's Park Circus area.