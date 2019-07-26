Image Source : ANI BHU doctors' strike demanding implementation of wages under 7th Pay Commission enters fourth day; patients suffer

7th Pay Commission: The strike called by Resident Doctors of Sir Sunderlal Hospital of Banaras Hindu University demanding implementation of recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission has entered the fourth day.

The resident doctors of the Sir Sunderlal Hospital went on a strike on Monday over the 7th Pay Commission issue, thereby hampering health facilitiesin the hospital.

The doctors want their salary readjusted under the Seventh Pay Commission. According to them, while the recommendations have been implemented in most hospitals of the state, they are yet to be adopted by the university hospital.

The patients and hospital administration are facing a lot of problems due to the strike. Many patients have been waiting for long hours for treatment. The patients from adjoining districts Ghazipur, Ballia and Azamgarh are forced to extend their stay.

According to patients, the hospital has also stopped services such as X-ray, ultrasound and CT-scan.

In a separate development, Maharashtra government decided to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission on Tuesday, which benefits employees of the municipal corporations, municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats as well as pensioners.

