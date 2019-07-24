7th Pay Commission: Diwali may knock early for these Maharashtra govt employees; check details here

Image Source : FILE 7th Pay Commission: Diwali may knock early for these Maharashtra govt employees

7th Pay Commission: Time for celebration! as it is nothing short of Diwali arriving early for these Maharashtra government employees and pensioners too! Giving a surprise gift to employees of the municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats, the government decided to implement the recommendations of the 7th pay commission on Tuesday. These Maharashtra government employees would be able to avail the benefit from September 1, 2019. The decision to this effect was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in Maharashtra has earmarked an amount of Rs 409 crore for the benefit of the employees and pensioners of 26 municipal corporations and 362 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

The news gets much better as the 7th Pay Commission pay hike will be with retro effect! Maharashtra government has declared that arrears will be given from January, 2016 to August, 2019. However, these 7th Pay Commission linked arrears will be given over the next five years in annual instalments. The local bodies could also get the details of their employees and inform them about the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

Significantly, the BJP-led Haryana government has recently taken several decision to extend 7th Pay Commission bonanza for the state government employees, providing benefit under the recommendations of the 7th CPC to its employees. Ahead of the state assembly elections, the Khattar government granted the state staff many other benefits including the facility of six months maternity leave to even those women employees who are engaged under the outsourcing policy of the state government.

Besides extending benefit for women employees under the 7th Pay Commission, the Haryana government has also announced new ex-gratia policy to HRA (house rent allowance) hike for as many as 350,000 employees in the state.

