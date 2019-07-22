7th Pay Commission: New ex-gratia policy to HRA hike announced for these govt employees

Image Source : FILE PIC 7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: The new ex-gratia policy to HRA (House Rent Allowance) hike for government employees has been announced, benefitting 350,000 employees in Haryana who have been granted 7th CPC. With this, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced that announced to revive the ex-gratia policy for the dependents of the deceased employees that had been discontinued since 1996. The government has also made announcements regarding six-month maternity facility for women employees and promotion for the employees of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies in the central cooperative banks.

When will be the revised 7th Pay Commission HRA implemented?

On August 1, the revised 7th Pay Commission HRA would be implemented, benefitting 3.5 lakh employees. This move would put an additional Rs 1,900 crore of expenditure on the state exchequer.

When will be revised 7th Pay Commission ex-gratia policy implemented?

After the revised 7th pay commission to the effect, it would cover employees whose age was 52 years or less or had completed more than five years of service.

Kins of the deceased who are still dependents on the salary of the late employee would be given two options - either to get 7th Pay Commission based salary of the remaining period of service or get a government job of Group C and D category for that period, as per the qualification, provided that none of the family members is in the government service.

Those who have not got the benefit after the employee's demise can still opt for the option of a government job.

How the maternity leave facility will be covered under the revised 7th Pay Commission?

Women employees who are engaged under the outsourcing policy of the State government, the facility of six months maternity leave will also be given to them.

What will be the benefits given for the government employees from Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies?

According to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the government had also taken a decision to reopen the channel of promotion for the employees of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies in the central cooperative banks.

The government has also formed a committee to remove the pay anomalies of tube well operators of Public Health Engineering Department working on a contractual basis.

