Bengal Governor calls meeting of four major parties amid post-poll violence

Image Source : PTI Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi convened a meeting of four major political parties on Thursday

Amid post-poll violence being reported across districts in West Bengal, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi convened a meeting of four major political parties on Thursday in order to create harmonious situation in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Tripathi invited state minister and Trinamool Congress' Secretary General Partho Chatterjee, BJP state President and MP Dilip Ghosh, state Congress chief Soumendra Nath Mitra and CPI (M)'s state Committee Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra.

The meeting was held at Raj Bhavan.

"In the context of reported incidents of post-poll violence in the state, Governor Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi has convened a meeting of four major political parties in West Bengal which will be useful in creating a harmonious situation whereby peace and harmony prevails in the State for the benefit of the citizens," an official at the Raj Bhavan said.

The move came after Tripathi had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and apprised them of the situation in the state.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused Tripathi of misquoting the number of deceased in post-poll violence in the state and claimed eight people, out of 10, from her party had been killed in post-poll violence in the state.