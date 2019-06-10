Monday, June 10, 2019
     
Bengal governor meets PM Modi, Amit Shah amid Bengal violence

The Governor first called on the Prime Minister, describing it as a "courtesy meeting", and then met Shah for some 20 minutes at the North Block.

New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 16:17 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Bengal CM meets Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi amid West Bengal Violence.

(Representational Image)

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah amid the continuing violence in the state following the Lok Sabha elections.

The Governor first called on the Prime Minister, describing it as a "courtesy meeting", and then met Shah for some 20 minutes at the North Block.

Tripathi told the media that he had informed the Minister about the situation in the state where violence has continued between supporters of the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress since the general elections.

Tripathi declined to say anything more.

Before leaving for Delhi, Tripathi said he would brief Modi about the killings in Sandeshkahali on Saturday -- if it came up for discussion.

 

