Ayodhya dispute: Submit report within a week, Supreme Court tells mediation commitee

Ayodhya issue

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Ayodhya dispute mediation panel to submit its report by July 18, that is, within a week. The three-member mediation panel, set up in the month of March this year, comprises retired Supreme Court judge F MI Kalifulla, noted advocate Sriram Panchu and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The panel was set up by the Supreme Court with an intention to find an amicable solution to Ram Mandir -Barbri Masjid dispute.

Supreme Court also said that in case there is no progress in this case, next hearing will take place on July 25.

On Thursday, the Court heard a plea which urged it to conclude the mediation process. The plea was filed by Rajendra Singh, son of Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the plaintiffs in the original civil suit regarding the Ayodhya land. In his plea, Rajendra Singh has said that the mediation process has not made "much progress".

