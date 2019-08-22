Man injured in leopard attack in Assam

A man was injured on Thursday after a leopard attacked him in Dibrugarh town of Assam, officials said.

People panicked as the leopard strayed into Panchali area of Dibrugarh, they said.

The animal attacked the man while it was roaming around in the town, an official said.

Locals took him to a hospital as he was seriously injured, he said.

Forest department officials went to the site along with the police, he added.

In addition, a team of trained specialists from Tinsukia reached the spot with a cage, he said.

Efforts are on to track the leopard and tranquilize it, the official said.

