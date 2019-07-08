Image Source : PTI Assam Foreigners' Tribunal issued D-Voter notice to CISF Jawan

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Jawan has claimed that he has been issued a doubtful voter notice by a Foreigners'Tribunal in Kamrup district. The Jawan, Mamud Ali told the reporters that the notice has forced him to rush home in Assam from West Bengal's Bankura, where he is posted currently.

Mamud Ali, said " After serving the nation as a Jawan for 25 years, I do not know how I should prove my Indian citizenship. The government will now reward me in this way?"

"I have all the necessary documents since 1947, starting with my father's school certificate from that year. I want justice. It is the government's responsibilty," he added.

The Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Kamal Kumar Baishya informed that the he learnt about the notice on sunday night and will now look into the matter.

The people of Kamrup protested against the D-Voter notice issued to Mamud Ali. They also demanded that the government will have to stop harrassing people.

"It is unfortunate that CISF and Army personnel are being declared foreigners by the government repeatedly. We need justice and also need an answer from the government about what it is actually doing," a protestor said.

In May, Kargil War Army veteran and Assam Border Police Sub-Inspector Md Sanaullah was declared a foreigner by a tribunal and sent to a detention camp in Goalpara district.

He was released from the camp in June after the Gauhati High Court granted him bail. In another case of mistaken identity, Madhubala Mandal, 59, was apprehended over three years ago. She was released in June from a detention camp in Kokrajhar district after the Assam Police admitted before a Foreigners' Tribunal that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Assam has about 100 Foreigners' Tribunals which are quasi-judicial bodies to determine citizenship. They declare people foreigners who are sent to the six detention camps across the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

WATCH THIS VIDEO | Fire breaks out in 3 coaches of Silchar-Trivandrum Express at Silchar Railway Station in Assam

ALSO READ | AES outbreak: Assam government cancels doctors' leaves as death toll touches 49