Court takes up charge sheet against AAP lawmaker

Image Source : PTI AAP Arvind kejriwal Delhi Police 2016 case alleged extortion.

A court here on Friday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and others in connection with a 2016 case of alleged extortion.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, after taking the cognisance of the charge sheet, posted the matter for scrutiny of documents on September 9.

Gulab Singh Yadav is currently the lawmaker from Matiala Assembly constituency.

The Delhi Police have named five people as accused in the case. The others are Satish, Devender Singh, Jagdish Chander and Naveen Yadav.

The accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death in order to extort), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

In September 2016, two property dealers, Deepak Sharma and Rinku Diwan, had alleged that Gulab Singh's associates Satish and Devender who also worked in the MLA's office were extorting money from them.

The MLA was arrested by the Delhi Police from Gujarat in 2016 while he was on a election tour after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

Also Read |New twist in Chinmayanand case, victim staying with extortionist