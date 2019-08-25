Sunday, August 25, 2019
     
  Arun Jaitley's voice may no longer reverberate in Parliament, his presence will be remembered: Rahul Gandhi

Arun Jaitley's voice may no longer reverberate in Parliament, his presence will be remembered: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said former union minister Arun Jaitley's voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, but his presence will be remembered.

New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2019 16:18 IST
Arun Jaitley's voice may no longer reverberate in Parliament, his presence will be remembered: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said former union minister Arun Jaitley's voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, but his presence will be remembered.

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, where he was undergoing treatment. In a condolence message to Jaitley's wife Sangeeta, Gandhi said that in his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Jaitley left his mark on politics.

 
"Although his voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, we will remember his presence," he said in the letter. "Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you peace and strength during this difficult time," Gandhi said.

India Tv - Rahul Gandhi's condolence letter to Sangeeta Jaitley 

Rahul Gandhi's condolence letter to Sangeeta Jaitley 

 

