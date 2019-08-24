Image Source : PTI 'Jaitley a combination of extraordinary knowledge, sharpness of mind': Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was a unique combination of extraordinary knowledge, sharpness of mind and wisdom.

Taking on to social media, Das said, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. No words to describe the sense of grief. A great personality. Unique combination of extraordinary knowledge, sharpness of mind and wisdom. Above all a good human being. May his soul rest in peace."

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. No words to describe the sense of grief. A great personality.Unique combination of extraordinary knowledge,sharpness of mind and wisdom.Above all a good human being. May his soul rest in peace. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) August 24, 2019

Last year after a prolonged stand-off between the finance ministry and the RBI which was then headed by Urjit Patel, Jaitley had brought in Das as the RBI Governor after Patel resigned before his term.

Arun Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday. He was 66. Jaitley had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for several weeks.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley," the AIIMS said, in a brief statement.

Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. He was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital on August 9 at around 10 pm.

A lawyer by profession, he had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and held finance and defence portfolios. He often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

