Former finance minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley is no more

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday. He was 66.

Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. He was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital on August 9 at around 10 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey visited Jaitley at the hospital to enquire about his health condition on Friday evening.

In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.

A lawyer by profession, he had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and held finance and defence portfolios. He often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 presumably because of his ill-health.

Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time too. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.