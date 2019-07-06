Image Source : PTI Army to recreate victory scenes to mark 20th anniversary of Kargil war

Twenty years after Indian troops recaptured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway from Pakistani intruders, they will again scale the jagged heights and recreate the victory scenes to mark the anniversary of the Kargil war on July 26.

People living along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Batalik sector, where the intrusion by Pakistani troops was first detected by some residents in early May 1999, say they are looking forward to relive the moment when the troops unfurled the Indian flag after some of the fiercest battles of the conflict.

The 20th anniversary of "Operation Vijay" will be celebrated with the theme 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew' and troops from three battalions will undertake expeditions to the peaks where their units had fought under impossible conditions to drive out the intruders.

"We 'remember' our fallen heroes by revisiting their sacrifices which instills pride and respect. We 'rejoice' by celebrating the victory in Kargil and we 'renew' our resolve to safeguard the honour of the tricolour," an Army official said on Saturday on the theme of this year's celebration.

