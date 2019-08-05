Arguments on charges in Unnao rape case to begin on August 7

Image Source : PTI Arguments on charges in Unnao rape case to begin on Aug 7

A Delhi court will on Wednesday begin hearing arguments on charges in the Unnao rape case, involving expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Sengar and his aide Shashi Singh have produced before District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma. The court ordered their transfer to Tihar Jail. The court had on Saturday issued production warrants against Sengar and his aide.

Bharat Singh, appearing for Sengar, said, his client was a reputable person and four-time lawmaker, but the media trials were defaming him and his family.

Ahead of the hearing, a minor clash broke out between media persons, advocates and security personnel deployed outside the court.

The Supreme Court bench, presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on Thursday directed transfer of all cases in the matter outside Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The case relates to rape of a minor girl June 4, 2017 allegedly by Sengar at his residence in Unnao, where she had gone to seek a job.

