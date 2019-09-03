Image Source : FILE IMAGE Apaches will enhance operation capabilities of IAF and strike force: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

The newly-inducted Apache AH-64E are equipped with latest technology and will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF and the strike force, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at the Pathankot Air Force station to induct eight US-made Apache helicopters into the India Air Force.

"Apache-64E attack helicopters will replace the ageing Mi-35 fleet. A total of 22 Apaches are to delivered and the last batch will be delivered by March 2020," he said.

Dhanoa said these helicopters are equipped with latest technology and will be deployed in the western region.

"These attack helicopters will enhance the operation capabilities of the IAF and the strike force," Dhanoa said.

He also said the Apache induction is a "significant step" towards modernisation of the IAF fleet.

Apaches are equipped with latest technology, 24x7 all-weather capable with high agility and survivability, he said.

