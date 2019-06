Congress names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary as leader of party in Lok Sabha

The Congress party on Tuesday named senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary its leader in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier in September 2018, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had removed party's West Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, replacing him with Somendra Nath Mitra.

Chowdhury was then appointed as the chairman of the state campaign committee.