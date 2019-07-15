Act against agents harassing people seeking Aadhaar update: Minister to officials

Image Source : PTI Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Monday directed district magistrates to take strict action against agents at Aadhaar enrolment centres who "harass" those seeking to update their personal details in the document.

Every time an Aadhaar cardholder visits a permanent enrolment centre at banks, post offices or district offices to update their personal details, agents charge Rs 50 from them, the minister claimed.

"We have been receiving a lot of complaints from people alleging harassment at the hands of the contractual staff who would deliberately introduce mistakes in the Aadhaar details to make a few extra bucks," he said.

The minister on Monday convened a meeting of district magistrates, officials from the Unique Identification Authority of India and the revenue department, and directed them to identify such contractual staff and take strict against them.

