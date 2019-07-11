A watery tale: Six floods that rocked India

Image Source : PTI Kerala, God's own land, witnessed the worst floods in its history in August 2018.

Every year, India becomes a dichotomy -- of two strikingly opposite weather conditions. While one part is devastated by floods caused due to heavy rainfall, a few others have to reel under water scarcity and severe drought.

Floods, as much as droughts, are a common occurrence in India, more prominently during the southwest monsoon season -- from June to September -- and the northeast monsoon season -- from October to November.

India has survived several devastating floods -- which in their prime led to irreparable damage to life, property, livelihood and infrastructure.

Here are the six worst floods to have occurred in India in the recent past:

1. Kerala, August 2018

Kerala, God's own land, witnessed the worst floods in its history in August 2018.

As per the IMD data, the state received 2346.6 mm of rainfall from June 1, 2018, to August 19, 2018, as compared to the expected 1649.5mm. This heavy rainfall along with the alleged negligence of the authorities on various issues, such as opening dam floodgates, swamped several districts of Kerala and triggered landslides in Wayanad and Idukki.

Various experts later said the devastating floods were an avoidable, man-made disaster caused by indiscriminate deforestation, quarrying and sand mining.

According to reports, more than 400 people died and lakhs were displaced from their homes. It has been almost a year and it's still difficult for people to recover.

2. Chennai, November 2015

In 2015, the flooding in Chennai was one of the world's most devastating -- economically -- natural calamity in that year, causing India a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore.

A low-pressure area intensified into a depression. This led to heavy rainfall in the coastal region of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

According to IMD data, Chennai recorded 266mm of rain in the first 24 hours and 490mm the next day, leading to massive floods. More than 500 people died and 1.8 million people were displaced.

3. Jammu and Kashmir, September 2014

In 2014, massive floods hit Jammu and Kashmir and some areas of Pakistan. It is reported that dead bodies were floating around the streets of Srinagar. The disaster lasted for eight days and shattered Jammu and Kashmir completely.

The economic value of the damage was estimated to be between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore.

4. Uttarakhand, June 2013

The devastating floods that occurred in Uttarakhand are one of the worst floods in India's recent history. Heavy rainfall and a cloudburst caused a sudden flash flood, along with landslide, and shook the northern part of Uttarakhand.

The affected regions included Hemkund, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Valley of Flowers, Roopkund and Rudraprayag.

Though the military was able to evacuate more than 1,00,000 people trapped in landslides, over 4,000 people were killed and more than 6,000 went missing.

5. Assam, July 2012

In 2012, monsoon rains started earlier and were heavier than the previous year in Assam. Due to floods, there were 43 breaches in the Brahmaputra banks and 14 breaches on the bank of its tributaries. This led to the destruction of homes, bridges, roads and also power lines.

More than 100 people, including 70 children, died. The floods also caused major damage to the Kaziranga National Park.

6. Mumbai, July 2005

Every year, the city is terribly affected by heavy rains which leads to water-logging and flood-like situation. But nothing has been more disastrous than the 2005 flood.

In July 2005, Mumbai received about 944 mm rainfall in the first 24 hours which was a 100-year record. More than 1,000 people died and about 14,000 homes were destroyed paralysing the city completely.

