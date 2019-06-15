Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 2 killed in group clash in UP

2 killed in group clash in UP

Gyandev (35) and Rizvan (32) were killed in the clash near Bismil park here on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

PTI PTI
Shahjahanpur Published on: June 15, 2019 12:56 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

Two persons were killed and another was injured when two groups clashed over some dispute in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Saturday.

Gyandev (35) and Rizvan (32) were killed in the clash near Bismil park here on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

Related Stories

The clash was between followers of Gyandev and Sonu Gupta. Gupta opened fire killing the two on the spot, the police said. The injured, identified as Shanu, has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Gupta has been arrested, the police added.

Also Read: Muzaffarnagar: 8 injured in clash over land dispute

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryVinayak B. Raut named Shiv Sena group leader in LS Next StoryJammu and Kashmir administration approves phase 2 of flood management plan  