10 years RI for Telangana teacher for raping, cheating woman

A private school teacher was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a court here for impregnating and cheating a girl student after promising to marry her seven years ago.

The First Special Court convicted Shaik Mohd Jahangir Pasha for offences under IPC including rape and also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000.

It ordered him to pay the fine amount to the woman, who is now 21 years old, as compensation, a police release said.

According to police, Pasha had in 2011 allegedly lured the complainant, then a student of the school, under the pretext of being in love with her and forcibly had sexual intercourse at a resort.

In July 2011, he had married another woman and when the girl questioned him about it, he had told her he did not like his wife and promised to marry her.

He again had forcible sexual intercourse with her several times, resulting in her getting pregnant in 2012.

When she informed him about it, Pasha tried to persuade her to go for an abortion but she refused, police said quoting the complaint.

Subsequently, Pasha left the woman and refused to marry her and claimed he was not responsible for the pregnancy and suspected her fidelity.

Later, she gave birth to a boy, police said.

A DNA test was conducted on the woman, the accused and the child and it was found that Pasha was the biological father of the baby born to the victim, police added.

