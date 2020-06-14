Image Source : INDIA TV Ashwagandha-Giloy-Tulsi: Swami Ramdev reveals medicine for treating coronavirus disease | EXCLUSIVE

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev has said that Patanjali has already completed clinical trials for the remedy that is aimed at achieving 100 per cent recovery rate against coronavirus. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Swami Ramdev said, "We will not let anyone die of coronavirus, have pledged to achieve 100 per cent recovery rate and zero per cent death rate." The medicine which is made from a mixture of Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi has been termed as -- Coronil.

Swami revealed how a person infected by coronavirus can actually treat himself through Ayurvedic treatment. Swami Ramdev also said patients who were given these medicines managed to beat the virus and were healthy now. The yoga guru also revealed how daily asanas and pranayam/anulom vilom (yogasanas) can help boost immunity to a level that will now allow COVID-19 disease.

Swami Ramdev also revealed how Patanjali's -- Coronil-- a mix of Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi was successful in treating patients with coronavirus. Swami Ramdev also explained how taking Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi post-dinner was successful in treating COVID-19 disease. Patients who were treated with Patanjali's Ayurvedic treatment for COVID-19 showed 100 per cent recovery rate.

This has come a day after Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna, on June 13 claimed that the Ayurveda company had made breakthrough in the manufacturing of a remedy that could be used in treating coronavirus.

Swami Ramdev told India TV that several patients who tested positive for coronavirus were cured by the Ayurvedic remedies that have been manufactured by Patanjali.

Exclusive: "Clinical trials for #coronavirus remedy complete. We have achieved 100% recovery rate," @yogrishiramdev tells India TV pic.twitter.com/UwB7IYHiva — India TV (@indiatvnews) June 14, 2020

"We have had 100 per cent recovery rate among the patients on whom we tried our remedies. I am confident that even if i contract coronavirus, i will recover from it within a matter of days," Swami Ramdev said.

"Control... Cure... and Prevention," Swami Ramdev reiterated, "are the 3 main aspects that the Patanjali coronavirus remedy aims to achieve positive results over.

Swami Ramdev further went on to say that Yoga will give instant benefit to all those who are at risk of coronavirus. "Coronavirus attacks our lungs, by doing Yoga, we can strengthen our lungs and hence defeat the threat of COVID-19," he further added.

Coronavirus cases in India have surged past 3 lakh while the death toll has crossed 9,000.

Even the vaccines and drugs which are making big headway across the planet are mostly in the clinical trial stage. At such a time, the Patanjali Ayurvedic remedy could come in handy for India to flatten the graph of COVID-19 surge in the country.

