7th Pay Commission: Railways could bring 13 lakh govt employees under health insurance cover soon

In what could be a welcome move for the Railway employees in the country, the Railway Ministry will provide health insurance to its 13 lakh employees. Railways said that apart from bringing employees under the health insurance cover, its employees may also receive benefits of Railways Employees Liberalised Health Scheme and Central Government Health Services.

In order to provide better facilities to its employees, Railways said it is considering to increase the medical treatment cover. In a statement, Railways said that it is working on a proposal to increase the scope of medical treatment of its employees on a wider scale.

Railways further said it has formed a committee that will analyse all the aspects related to the 'comprehensive health insurance scheme' for railway employees. Further, the Railways said that health insurance will also focus on financial risk management during treatment and emergencies.

