Youth dies after being swallowed in mixer grinder in Mumbai, police register case against stall owner | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Youth dies after being swallowed in mixer grinder in Mumbai

In a tragic incident, a man was swallowed by a grinder machine while making food in Mumbai, officials said. The victim, 19-year-old Suraj Narayan Yadav, was a resident of Jharkhand and had recently started working at a roadside Chinese food stall in Worli. The police have filed a case against the owner of the stall, Sachin Kothekar.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place when Yadav was running a grinder machine to prepare raw material for Manchurian and Chinese Bhel. The video shows his shirt getting stuck in the grinder machine — which was his waist height — when he put his hand inside.

Within seconds, he was swallowed by the machine. Yadav reportedly had no prior experience or technical knowledge of operating such equipment. Kothekar allegedly assigned him the job without giving him proper safety measures or training.