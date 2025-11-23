'You have votes, I have funds': Ajit Pawar warns voters in Malegaon, says 'if you reject, I will reject you' The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet, made the remarks while campaigning for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil.

Malegaon:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar triggered a political controversy after his remarks during a campaign in Malegaon town in Baramati in Pune district. Addressing voters, he said that while they "have votes," he "has funds," and assured that there would be no shortage of financial support for the town if they elected candidates from his party. However, he also warned that if voters chose to "reject" NCP candidates, he too would "reject" in response.

Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, was campaigning for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil on Friday. Notably, he holds the finance portfolio in the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government.

'If you reject, I will also reject': Ajit Pawar

"The Centre and the State have many schemes. The Prime Minister, the Chief Minister of the State, and both Deputy Chief Ministers have together created several schemes. If all of us work together and implement these schemes properly, we can ensure good development for Malegaon and deliver whatever is being promised."

"I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates. If you elect all 18 candidates, I am committed to give whatever I have promised. But if you reject, I will also reject. You have votes, I have funds," he said.

He said if people pose their trust in NCP, the party will not let it go waste. "Every common person is with me. After Baramati, the real test is for the people of Malegaon. Whatever happened in the past is passed away like water in the Ganga. Now we will begin a new start with a new morning....If you place your trust in us, we will never let that trust go to waste. I say this in front of all the people of Malegaon gathered in this meeting. I assure you that just as we developed Baramati, we are committed to developing Malegaon as well. I promise," he said.

Opposition slams Ajit Pawar

The Opposition slammed the Deputy Chief Minister's remarks and also wondered why the Election Commission has not taken any action.

"Funds are given from the taxes paid by the common people and not from Ajit Pawar's house. If a leader like Pawar is threatening voters, what is the Election Commission doing?" Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasheb BT) leader Ambadas Danve was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Ajit Pawar defends his statement

Following criticism from the opposition, Ajit Pawar defended his remarks and reiterated his commitment to public welfare. "During elections, leaders make promises while asking for votes — we’ve seen this happen in Bihar as well," he said.

"I haven’t threatened anyone. I simply stated that if people elect our candidates, I will ensure funds are provided and development is promoted."

Elections to Nagar Panchayats are scheduled for December 2. The Pawar-led NCP and a BJP-backed panel have formed an alliance in Malegaon.

