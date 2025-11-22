Maharashtra local body elections: BJP makes significant political gains with 103 unopposed wins Maharashtra local body elections: State BJP President Ravindra Chavan credited the party's overwhelming success to the strong public trust in the leadership of PM Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis﻿.

Mumbai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has displayed a formidable performance in Maharashtra’s Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections. By the final withdrawal date for nominations, the party secured 100 Nagar Sevak and 3 Nagar Adhyaksh positions unopposed, effectively winning these seats without a contest and establishing a strong lead even before polling began.

Leadership attributes BJP’s success to popular governance

State BJP President Ravindra Chavan attributed this overwhelming success to the public’s trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Party leaders believe the development-oriented policies and progressive schemes implemented by BJP have discouraged opposition parties from fielding candidates in several constituencies.

Strongest presence in North and West Maharashtra

The majority of uncontested victories came from the North and West Maharashtra regions- 49 and 41 unopposed win respectively. Smaller numbers of uncontested seats were also reported from Konkan (4), Marathwada (3), and Vidarbha (3), demonstrating an entrenched BJP foothold, notably in North and West Maharashtra regions.

Region and their unopposed victories

North Maharashtra- 49

West Maharashtra- 41

Konkan- 4

Marathwada- 3

Vidarbha- 3

This data clearly indicates BJP’s robust grasp on key regions across Maharashtra ahead of the elections. This political scenario sets the stage for a BJP-dominated local governance phase, reflecting popular mandate and growing political influence in crucial parts of the state ahead of upcoming polls.​