Yevla Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Will Chhagan Bhujbal win the seat for fifth time?

Yevla Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Counting for votes for the Yevla constituency will begin at 8 am on November 23. It is one of the main constituencies in the Maharashtra Assembly and has been a bastion of Chhagan Bhujbal since 2004. In the previous three elections, Chhagan has been contesting from the ticket of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is now divided into two factions. This time, he is contesting on the ticket of Ajit Pawar's NCP and from the Sharad Pawar's camp Manikrao Madhavrao Shinde is being considered as his major opponent. Yevla is located in the Nashik district of Maharashtra and its constituency seat number is 119. In the 2024 Assembly Elections, the total voter turnout in Yevla was recorded at 76.30 per cent.

LIVE updates:

Counting for votes begin for the 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly. As per the initial trends, BJP is leading with 50 seats while Congress is ahead on 31 seats.

As per the initial trends for 150 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is leading on 83 seats while the Congress alliance is ahead on 67.

What happened in 2014 and 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, NCP's Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal won the Yeola seat in Nashik district, defeating Shiv Sena's Sambhaji Sahebrao by 56,525 votes. NCP candidate Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare secured the Dindori MP seat.

In the 2014 elections, Chhagan Bhujbal won the seat with a margin of 46,442 votes. Before Chhagan Bhujbal, the seat was won by Shiv Sena's Patil Kalyanrao Jayawantrao twice, in 1995 and 1999.