Why Sena-UBT, MNS are delaying announcing alliance for BMC elections The Sena-UBT has been more vocal for an alliance, but there has been no word from MNS in this regard. However, an MNS functionary said that the two parties have reached a point where not declaring an alliance would be difficult for them because of 'public pressure'.

Mumbai:

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are set to contest the civic elections in Mumbai and other cities together. Though this was confirmed by UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Friday, leaders from both parties still say that a final call in this regard is yet to be taken by the top leadership.

The Sena-UBT has been more vocal for an alliance, but there has been no word from MNS in this regard. However, an MNS functionary told news agency PTI that the two parties have reached a point where not declaring an alliance would be difficult for them because of 'public pressure'.

So, why a delay in announcing alliance?

Leaders from Sena-UBT and MNS told PTI that announcing an alliance will mean added pressure of seat-sharing talks. At present, party workers are busy preparing for the civic elections, but an announcement over alliance will 'rattle' those who are in the race to bag party tickets from their wards.

Why UBT, MNS are forming alliance?

Sena-UBT and MNS suffered a drubbing during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. While UBT won 20 seats, MNS drew a blank, leading to questions over the political future of these two parties. However, questions are being raised about whether the two parties still trust each other.

""We may have trust issues. But we are on a ventilator and must get off it. They (Shiv Sena-UBT) are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Coming together is the need of the hour," the MNS leader told PTI. "If anyone says this arrangement will continue till the assembly polls, then that looks uncertain. We are clearly looking at the civic polls first."

Similar views were echoed by a UBT, who told PTI that coming together was need of the hour. "Coming together is the need of the hour. After the July 5 rally, we witnessed a massive swell of emotions. We need to ride on it for our good and win as many civic bodies as we can. This will rejuvenate the cadre, give us a strong footing after the results in the assembly polls," the leader said.

Thackerays share a dias

Uddhav and Raj had shared a stage for the first time in 20 years during the Marathi Vijay Rally in Mumbai. During the rally, the two leaders attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Raj claiming that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has brought him and Uddhav together, something which even Bal Thackeray had failed to do.