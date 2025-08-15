Will Uddhav and Raj Thackeray contest civic elections together? Here's what Sanjay Raut says Last month, Uddhav Thackeray said he would speak with his cousin Raj directly and the latter could also do it if they were to hold a discussion over certain issues, including upcoming municipal elections and matters concerning the Marathi language.

In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday announced that his party and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will fight the civic polls together in Mumbai and other key cities. Speaking to reporters, Raut declared that the Thackeray brothers -- Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray -- would contest the municipal corporation elections in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Kalyan-Dombivli as allies with the aim of sweeping the polls.

"The strength of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray is the strength of the unity of the Marathi-speakers. No power cannot break the iron fist of `Marathi manus' now," Raut told the media. He further informed that discussions with the MNS regarding the alliance are already underway.

BJP dismisses alliance claims

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed his statement. Pravin Darekar, a state BJP legislator, said it was unclear whether the two Thackeray cousins had held any talks or it was all Raut's "guesswork". "We have not seen so much helplessness in Uddhav Thackeray, who did not remember his own cousin, MNS chief Raj Thackeray for the last 20 years," he said. Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan said the Sena (UBT) remembers Marathi-speakers only when elections are near. The BJP received huge support from Marathi voters in last year's assembly elections and the attempt to mislead them did not work, he added.

Uddhav Thackeray on alliance with MNS

Last month, Uddhav Thackeray said he would speak with his cousin Raj directly and the latter could also do it if they were to hold a discussion over certain issues, including upcoming municipal elections and matters concerning the Marathi language. On contesting the upcoming local body elections under the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Uddhav had said this decision rested with each individual party and the Congress has indicated that local leadership will decide on the issue. "That's fine..if that’s how they want to proceed, we’ll also act accordingly," Uddhav said.

Uddhav-Raj reunion after 20 years

Notably, Uddhav and Raj shared the stage during the Marathi Vijay Rally after 20 years amid speculation of a union between the two estranged cousins. The family members of the two leaders also interacted with each other during the rally. During this, Raj Thackeray addressed first and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did something which even Bal Thackeray failed to do (talking about him sharing the stage with Uddhav).

(With inputs from PTI)

