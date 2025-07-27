Raj Thackeray visits 'Matoshree' after 6.5 years to wish Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday | Video Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray returned to Matoshree after a gap of six and a half years, with his previous visit dating back to January 5, 2019, when he had gone there to personally invite Uddhav Thackeray to his son Amit Thackeray’s wedding.

Mumbai:

In a significant and symbolic gesture, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited 'Matoshree', the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, on the occasion of Uddhav’s birthday. The meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes, was seen as a rare moment of connection between the two estranged cousins.

Raj was accompanied by senior MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai during his visit.

First visit in over 6 years

This marked Raj Thackeray’s first visit to Matoshree in nearly six and a half years. He had last been there on January 5, 2019, to invite Uddhav Thackeray for his son Amit Thackeray’s wedding.

A relationship rooted in family and legacy

Despite political differences in recent years, Raj has shared a deep personal and emotional connection with Matoshree. He spent much of his youth there and worked closely with his uncle, the late Bal Thackeray, from the very same residence as they managed Shiv Sena's affairs.

Raj also showed familial concern when Uddhav Thackeray underwent surgery in the past, visiting him at the hospital and personally driving him back to Matoshree after his discharge.

'Matoshree': A place of reverence for Raj

For Raj Thackeray, Matoshree is more than just a political address; it holds immense emotional value. Like millions of Shiv Sainiks, he reveres Matoshree as a sacred space- a place that evokes memories of Bal Thackeray and his wife, fondly remembered as "Maa Saheb."

The visit has sparked speculation about a possible thaw in relations between the two political leaders and has drawn attention from both political circles and the public.

Uddhav open to alliance, Raj yet to commit

Earlier, during the three-day Maharashtra Navnirman Sena conclave in Igatpuri, Nashik district, party chief Raj Thackeray addressed party members and stated that a decision on a potential alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) would be made at the 'appropriate time.'

While Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray’s estranged cousin, has hinted at a willingness to form an alliance, particularly for the upcoming municipal polls in Mumbai and other cities, Raj has so far refrained from making a definitive commitment.

Recent joint appearance fuels speculation

On July 5, the two Thackeray cousins shared a political platform for the first time in years, celebrating the Maharashtra government’s rollback of orders mandating Hindi as a third language in state schools. The joint appearance sparked renewed buzz about a potential reconciliation and political collaboration.

Sena (UBT) camp remains hopeful

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed optimism about a possible alliance, stating that both party leaders and workers are encouraged by the "positive" tone in recent remarks made by Raj and Uddhav.

"The statements from both sides are encouraging. It’s clear there’s growing openness to the idea of working together," Raut said. As political activity heats up ahead of the civic polls, Raj Thackeray's calculated stance keeps both allies and observers watching closely. For now, the MNS chief has left the door open- but not yet unlocked.