'Balasaheb couldn't bring us together, but Fadnavis did': Raj Thackeray at reunion with brother Uddhav After 20 years, cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray came together on the same stage in a show of unity to defend the Marathi language and oppose the Maharashtra government's now-withdrawn language policy.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday reunited with his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray after 20 years, all for the Marathi cause amid a raging row in Maharashtra over Hindi imposition and incidents of people getting thrashed by MNS workers for not speaking in Marathi.

Thackeray pulled no punches and was swift in taking jibes at both the BJP, the Centre, and those not speaking Marathi in the state. In rather controversial remarks during his address, Raj Thackeray advised his party workers not to record videos next time they confront a non-Marathi speaker and let that person narrate what happened to them.

Thackeray reunion and its agenda

Sharing a public stage for the first time in nearly two decades. The occasion was a "mega victory gathering" held in Mumbai to celebrate the Maharashtra government's rollback of the three-language policy in primary schools.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raj said, “CM Fadnavis managed to do what even Balasaheb Thackeray couldn’t – bring me and Uddhav together.” The remark drew cheers from thousands of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS workers present at the rally.

The last time the two Thackeray cousins appeared together publicly was in 2005, before Raj parted ways with the Shiv Sena and went on to form the MNS in 2006.

‘We have power on the streets, not just in the Assembly’

Addressing the gathering in Marathi, Raj Thackeray declared, "You may have power in the Vidhan Bhawan, but we have power on the streets." He credited the unity among Marathi-speaking people for forcing the government to withdraw the controversial language policy.

On April 16, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government issued an order mandating Hindi as a compulsory third language for students in Classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi medium schools. Following widespread backlash, the government reversed the decision on June 17, making Hindi optional instead.

Raj Thackeray called the three-language policy a “precursor” to a broader plan aimed at separating Mumbai from Maharashtra. He warned against any attempts to dilute Marathi identity and urged continued unity among Marathi people.