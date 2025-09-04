When is the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai and the suburbs now and why is it rescheduled? Know here Eid-e-Milad 2025: The General Administration Department (GAD) clarified that the holiday on September 5 will continue as scheduled in other districts of Maharashtra, but in Mumbai city and its suburbs, it has been moved to September 8.

The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai city and the suburban district to September 8, 2025. Earlier, the holiday was declared for Friday, September 5, but it will now be observed on Monday, September 8. The Department of General Administration announced the change in an official notification issued on Wednesday.

Why was the Eid-e-Milad holiday shifted?

The decision was taken after the Muslim community in Mumbai confirmed that the Eid-e-Milad procession will be held on September 8. Authorities made the change to avoid a clash with Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, when Ganpati idol immersions take place, and to ensure smooth celebrations of both festivals, according to a PTI report.

The circular clarified that the holiday on September 5 remains unchanged for other districts in Maharashtra. Only Mumbai city and its suburbs will observe the holiday on September 8 instead.

Eid-e-Milad 2025 date

As per the list of gazetted holidays, Eid-e-Milad falls on September 5 this year, which means Friday, September 5 will be a holiday for government schools and offices across India, except in Mumbai city and suburbs.

Globally, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be observed from the evening of September 4 until the evening of September 5.

Will government offices in Mumbai open on September 5?

Yes. The circular confirmed that government offices in Mumbai city and suburbs will function as usual on September 5.

Stock market holiday on September 5?

According to the holiday calendar released by the NSE and BSE, September 5 is not a trading holiday. The next market holiday will fall in October.

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is especially significant among Sufi and Barelvi communities and is observed with processions, prayers, and community gatherings across the world.

