School Holiday on September 5: Are schools and colleges open or closed for Eid-e-Milad?

New Delhi:

Several educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed in India on Thursday (September 5). This is not because of Teachers' Day, but because of Eid-e-Milad, which is also known as Milad-un-Nabi. Eid-e-Milad marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

In states such as Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Bihar, Eid-e-Milad is a public holiday. Thus, all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain shut in these states.

However, in Maharashtra, the state government has revised the date of Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai, and it will now be observed in India's financial capital on September 8. This came after the Muslim community in Mumbai decided to observe Eid-e-Milad on Monday. However, the rest of Maharashtra will observe Eid-e-Milad on September 5 only.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in many other states will also remain closed due to the incessant rainfall. In Punjab, all educational institutions - all government and private schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics - will remain shut till September 7 because of the heavy rainfall in the state.

In Chandigarh, the union territory administration has also announced that schools and colleges will remain shut till September 7. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Haryana's Ambala, schools will remain shut on September 5. In Jhajjar district, schools will remain closed till September 6.

In Jammu and Kashmir, all government and private schools in the Jammu division will remain closed on September 5 due to the heavy rains. "The decision has been taken keeping in view the incessant rains, landslides, flash floods, and severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, in order to ensure the safety of students and staff. Further, it is directed that online classes shall be conducted wherever possible to maintain continuity of education," read an order from the administration. Besides, all schools in the Kashmir Valley will remain closed till Saturday and will reopen from Monday.

In Himachal Pradesh, all educational institutions will remain closed until September 7 due to the heavy rains.