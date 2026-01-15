What happened in the Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017? Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Municipal Elections: In terms of vote share in 2015, the NCP led with 38.48 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the Shiv Sena at 25.51 per cent.

Voting for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including cash-rich Mumbai, is underway today i.e. on January 15. The voting was done in a single phase across the 29 corporations, including the Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC). The results for all civic body polls are scheduled to be declared on Friday, January 16, 2025.

What happened in the Nanded Waghala Mumbai Municipal Corporation election in 2015?

The last municipal elections in Nanded Waghala were held on October 11, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 81 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 73 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 6 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 1 seat, and the remaining one seat was won by Independents and Others.



In terms of vote share in 2017, the Congress led with 46.46 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the BJP at 24.69 per cent. The Shiv Sena secured at 8.63 per cent, while the NCP received 3.55 per cent and the BSP 1.55 per cent of the total votes.

Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2017

Voter turnout in the 2017 Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation elections stood at 64.65 per cent, with a total of 2,56,334 votes cast. There were 3,95,482 voters in the Nanded Waghala Municipal during the 2017 elections. Out of this, 2,05,697 were male, and 1,89,742 were female voters. 43 voters belonged to the third gender.

Of the 81 seats in the corporation, 41 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 42 seats were for the general category, 15 for Scheduled Castes, two for Scheduled Tribes, and 22 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation results 2026

Notably, the results for the Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation 2026, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).