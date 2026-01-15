What happened in the Solapur Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017? Solapur Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Municipal Elections: In terms of vote share in 2015, the BJP led with 32.27 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the Congress at 19.11 per cent.

Voting for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including cash-rich Mumbai, is underway today, i.e. on January 15. The voting was done in a single phase across the 29 corporations, including the Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC). The results for all civic body polls are scheduled to be declared on Friday, January 16, 2025.

The last municipal elections in Solapur were held on February 21, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 102 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 49 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 21 seats. The Congress (INC) secured 14 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won nine seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to grab four seats each. The remaining one seat was won by CPM.



In terms of vote share in 2017, the BJP led with 32.27 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the Congress at 19.11 per cent. The Shiv Sena secured at 17.50 per cent, while the NCP received 8.14 per cent and the BSP 2.46 per cent of the total votes.

Solapur Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2017

Voter turnout in the 2017 Solapur Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections stood at 59.56 per cent, with a total of 4,01,396 votes cast. There were 6,73,942 voters in the Solapur Municipal Corporation during the 2017 elections. Out of this, 3,48,223 were male, and 3,25,697 were female voters. 22 voters belonged to the third gender.

Of the 102 seats in the corporation, 51 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 57 seats were for the general category, 15 for Scheduled Castes, two for Scheduled Tribes, and 28 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

Solapur Municipal Corporation results 2026

Notably, the results for the Solapur Municipal Corporation 2026, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

