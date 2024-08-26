Monday, August 26, 2024
     
Two killed, one injured after wall of under construction building collapses in Mumbai

A wall collapse at an under-construction building in Mumbai's Kalbadevi area resulted in the deaths of two workers and left one injured. Rescue operations were promptly conducted by the fire brigade.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Mumbai
Published on: August 26, 2024 19:39 IST
Mumbai News
Image Source : INDIA TV Two dead, one injured as compound wall collapses in Mumbai

A tragic incident occurred in the Kalbadevi Chira Bazaar area of Mumbai when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed, trapping several workers who were working nearby. The incident took place around 3 PM.

While two workers lost their lives in the accident, another sustained injuries in the incident. Significantly, shortly after the collapse, a team from the fire brigade arrived on the scene and conducted a rescue operation to free the trapped workers.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

