Two killed, one injured after wall of under construction building collapses in Mumbai

Image Source : INDIA TV Two dead, one injured as compound wall collapses in Mumbai

A tragic incident occurred in the Kalbadevi Chira Bazaar area of Mumbai when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed, trapping several workers who were working nearby. The incident took place around 3 PM.

While two workers lost their lives in the accident, another sustained injuries in the incident. Significantly, shortly after the collapse, a team from the fire brigade arrived on the scene and conducted a rescue operation to free the trapped workers.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)