35-foot tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by PM Modi last year, collapses in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI PM Modi at the event last year

A statue of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district last year, collapsed on Monday (August 26), an official said. The 35-foot statue collapsed around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, he said.

The cause of the collapse is yet not known and the experts will ascertain the exact reason, but the district has received heavy rains and gusty winds in the last two to three days, the official added.

Senior officials of the police and district administration reached the site to take stock of the situation, and the damage is being examined, he said.

PM Modi unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. He also participated in the celebrations at the fort.

The Prime Minister, during the event last year, was accompanied by the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The Maratha empire founder's seal inspired the new naval ensign that was adopted when PM Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita liberates democracy from colonial mindset': PM Modi in Jodhpur