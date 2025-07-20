Video: Man watches and laughs as his pet pit bull bites child inside auto-rickshaw in Mumbai The accused, identified as Mohammad Sohel Hasan Shaikh alias Sohail Hasan Khan, reportedly let his pit bull loose on the boy while inside a parked autorickshaw in a residential locality.

Mumbai:

In a disturbing incident in Mumbai, a 43-year-old man was arrested after allegedly setting his pet dog on an 11-year-old boy, leaving the child injured. The incident occurred in the Mankhurd area on July 17 and came to light after a video of the attack went viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Sohel Hasan Shaikh alias Sohail Hasan Khan, reportedly let his pit bull loose on the boy while inside a parked autorickshaw in a residential locality. The dog bit the child on the chin, causing injuries, according to police officials.

Chilling video captures laughing accused, terrified child

In the video, the accused can be seen laughing as the dog attacks the boy, seemingly enjoying the scene. Moments later, the terrified child jumps out of the autorickshaw and is seen running as the dog chases him aggressively.

The boy’s screams and the panic that follows have drawn outrage from viewers across platforms. The boy’s father lodged a complaint at the Mankhurd Police Station, following which a case was registered against Khan under Sections 125, 125(a), and 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS, laws related to causing harm and public endangerment.

Accused arrested, later released on notice

Police confirmed that the accused was arrested a day after the incident, but was released after being served a notice, as per due legal procedure. Further investigation in the case is underway.