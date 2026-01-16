Vasai Virar Election Results 2026: Check complete list of ward and party-wise winners The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has a total of 6,46,789 voters. This includes 3,50,554 male voters and 2,96,235 female voters. There are no registered voters under the third gender category.

Mumbai:

Hitendra Thakur’s Bahujan Vikas Aghadi continues to maintain a strong lead in the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation elections, according to the latest counting trends.

As per the latest rounds of vote counting, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has taken a commanding lead with 113 seats. The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray is ahead in 2 seats, while the BJP, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, the Sharad Pawar led NCP faction, and other smaller parties are yet to register any leads.

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Full leading/winning candidates' list

The final winners are yet to be declared by the Maharashtra State Election Commission and the list will be updated accordingly.

The results of the elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra will be declared today, with the spotlight firmly on Mumbai. The BJP led Mahayuti alliance is facing a strong challenge from the reunited Thackeray cousins in the battle for control of India’s largest and richest civic body.

Polling was held for a total of 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections. Vote counting is set to begin at 10 am amid tight security arrangements, with results expected through the day.

As many as 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the political future of 15,931 candidates contesting the civic polls.