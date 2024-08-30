Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vadhavan: PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest port project in Palghar today | Know all about it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Vadhavan Mega-Port in Maharashtra's Palghar district on 30 August. This Rs 76,220 crore project, set to be India's largest port, aims to bolster the country's maritime infrastructure. The port will be developed jointly by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), with completion targeted by 2030. It will significantly enhance India's cargo handling capacity and strengthen its strategic commercial significance.

Project details and costs

The Vadhavan port will be developed by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd. (VPPL), a special purpose vehicle formed by JNPA and MMB, with an estimated cost of Rs 76,220 crore. The project marks a significant milestone as it is the first greenfield port to be jointly developed by central and state entities under the 'landlord' model.

Port features and capacity

The port will feature a 20-m draft capable of accommodating large vessels, nine container terminals, and multiple berths for various cargo types. Upon completion in 2030, it is expected to handle 23.2 million TEUs annually, making it the largest port in India with a cumulative cargo handling capacity of 298 million tonnes per annum.

Connectivity and strategic importance

Strategically located near the Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor and the Mumbai-Vadodara expressway, the port will serve industrial areas across several Indian states. It is also integral to India’s international trade initiatives like the IMEEC and INSTC.

Funding and infrastructure development

The project's core infrastructure will be developed at Rs 43,622 crore by VPPL, with additional investments from the Ministry of Railways, MoRTH, and other state entities. Private operators will invest Rs 37,244 crore for the development of commercial infrastructure, with the project being executed in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

India’s largest port

Once operational, Vadhavan port will surpass existing ports in India, significantly enhancing the country's maritime trade capabilities. This development is crucial as India seeks to expand its global trade footprint, competing with major international ports in China and Singapore.

