PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, to lay foundation for Vadhvan Port, address Global Fintech Fest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi speaks during an event in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra today to lay the foundation stone for the Vadhvan Port project in Palghar, worth Rs 76,000 crores. PM will also address the Global Fintech Fest 2024 in Mumbai. The Vadhvan Port is poised to become one of India's biggest deepwater ports, enhancing the US's maritime connectivity. Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate diverse fisheries initiatives and launch the National Roll Out of the Vessel Communication and Support system.

"I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 30th August. I will take part in programmes in Mumbai and Palghar. In Mumbai, I will take part in the Global Fintech Fest 2024 at around 11 AM. This platform showcases India's strides in the world of Fintech and brings together key stakeholders of the sector. Thereafter, I will be in Palghar for the foundation stone laying programme of the Vadhvan Port project. This is a very important project, signifying our commitment to port-led development and to the progress of Maharastra," posted PM Modi on X.

Laying foundation for Vadhvan Port

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Rs seventy 76,000 crore Vadhvan Port project in Palghar. This deepwater port will extensively boost India’s maritime connectivity, bearing in mind the docking of large box vessels and ultra-massive shipment ships. The port is anticipated to create significant employment possibilities and make a contribution to regional monetary increase, adhering to stringent environmental standards.

Addressing Global Fintech Fest 2024

At the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, PM Modi will address the Global Fintech Fest 2024, which showcases India's improvements in the fintech zone. The occasion, prepared with the aid of the Payments Council of India and other key bodies, capabilities 800 audio system, along with international policymakers and industry leaders. The conference may also see the release of over 20 thought leadership reports and white papers, highlighting the trendy improvements in fintech.

Inaugurating fisheries projects

PM Modi will even inaugurate 218 fisheries tasks worth around Rs 1,560 crores, aimed toward boosting infrastructure and productivity throughout India’s fisheries zone. The initiatives are expected to generate over five lakh employment opportunities. Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch the National Roll Out of the Vessel Communication and Support system, which will enhance the safety and communication of fishermen at sea using indigenous technology developed by ISRO.

Also read | Cyclone Asna to form over Arabian Sea: IMD warns of rare August storm near Gujarat