Cyclone Asna to form over Arabian Sea: IMD warns of rare August storm near Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A man rides a cart after rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone.

An uncommon cyclone is about to shape over the Arabian Sea on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone, named Asna, will be the first of its type in August given that 1976. It is anticipated to travel from the Saurashtra-Kutch location of Gujarat in the direction of the Oman coast.

Cyclone Asna to form in Arabian Sea

A deep depression over the Saurashtra and Kutch areas of Gujarat is expected to heighten into Cyclone Asna on Friday, marking a rare prevalence for August. According to the IMD, this cyclonic typhoon is anticipated to emerge over the northeast Arabian Sea, transferring west-southwestward in the direction of the coast of Oman. The cyclone will convey the call "Asna," a name suggested by using Pakistan.

Historical rarity of August cyclones

Cyclones inside the Arabian Sea in August are extraordinarily rare. Only 3 such storms have been recorded between 1891 and 2023, with the ultimate incidence in 1976. The 1976 cyclone developed over Odisha, crossed into the Arabian Sea, and in the end weakened near the Oman coast.

Unusual intensity and weather patterns

IMD meteorologists have noted that the modern hurricane is unusual due to its sustained intensity over the past few days. The tropical hurricane is placed among anticyclones—one over the Tibetan Plateau and every other over the Arabian Peninsula—contributing to its energy. The deep melancholy has already triggered heavy rainfall within the Saurashtra and Kutch regions, which have obtained 86% greater rainfall than every day this season.

Additional weather developments

Apart from the Arabian Sea cyclone, another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify by Friday. This system is likely to move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, potentially developing into a depression by Sunday.

Also read | Gujarat floods: Indian Army deploys eight columns for relief operations in several districts