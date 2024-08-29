Gujarat floods: Indian Army deploys eight columns for relief operations in several districts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army's lifesaving efforts in Gujarat

Gujarat rains: The Indian Army mobilised eight columns to support relief operations in the affected areas as the flood-like situation continues in parts of the state due to incessant rainfall. The army deployed its personnel following a request of the Gujarat government.

"In consonance with its firm resolve to mitigate hardships felt by the local populace during times of natural disasters, the Indian Army launched itself into flood relief operations in multiple districts of Gujarat. The Indian Army mobilised eight columns to support relief operations following a request from the Gujarat Civil Administration," the army said in a statement on Thursday.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndian Army in Gujarat

Where are teams deployed?

These teams have been providing critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Vadodara, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Rajkot, Morbi and Bhuj. Besides the manpower and flood relief equipment, these specialist teams consist of engineering resources and medical expertise. The columns are committed to adapting to the evolving needs of the flood-affected areas.

Notably, Vadodara has been hit the hardest due to the rapid rise in water levels of the Vishwamitri river.

Indian Army has successfully rescued over 200 persons from inundated areas to safer places. Essential food supplies including ready-to-eat meals have been provided. Door-to-door medical examinations have been conducted and essential medicines have been distributed to ensure the well-being of affected communities.

"The aim of the rescue and relief efforts is to restore normalcy amid the relentless downpour and rising water levels. The Indian Army will continue to assist the local administration to restore essential services at the earliest," it added.

Apart from the Army, the NDRF, SDRF, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard were carrying out rescue and relief operations in rain-ravaged parts, with around 17,800 people relocated and another 2,000 rescued so far.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndian Army soldiers are busy in taking people to safe places.

26 killed in Gujarat

As many as 26 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in different parts of the state in four days. Around 17,800 people were evacuated from flood-affected areas as heavy showers battered several parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day.

Amid the flood-like situation prevailing in several parts of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation and assured the Centre's support to the state in tackling the natural disaster.

In a post on X, CM Patel said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had a telephonic conversation with me about the heavy rain situation in Gujarat and gathered details of the relief and rescue operations."

PM Modi provided guidance on protection of lives and livestock, and assured all necessary support and assistance from the central government, he said.

Also Read: Gujarat rains: Crocodile spotted on roof of house amid heavy rains in Vadodara | Video

Also Read: Gujarat floods: Extremely heavy rains likely in Saurashtra region today, death count rises to 26