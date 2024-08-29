Gujarat rains: Crocodile spotted on roof of house amid heavy rains in Vadodara | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The crocodile was later rescued in Vadodara.

Gujarat rains latest update: A crocodile was spotted on the roof of a house in Gujarat's Vadodara as the state continued to witness flood and waterlogging in several areas after extremely heavy rainfall. The video of the incident has gone viral on the social media. The development comes at a time when the heavy rains have claimed more than 28 lives in the state and thousands have been displaced in the floods.

Notably, Gujarat is facing severe flooding due heavy rainfall in the state, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red alert’ for Thursday. The weather office stated that the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kachchh is likely to strengthen as it approaches the northeast Arabian Sea, potentially leading to more heavy rainfall in the region.

News agency PTI reported that around 17,800 people were evacuated from flood-affected areas as heavy showers lashed parts of the state for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

The deceased include seven persons who went missing after the tractor trolley they were travelling in was swept away while crossing an overflowing causeway near Dhavana village under Halvad taluka of Morbi district on Sunday, a police official said, adding their bodies have been recovered.

Even as rains took a pause in Vadodara, it grappled with flooding in a large swathe of low-lying areas after the Vishwamitri river, flowing through the city, breached its banks and entered residential localities, inundating buildings, roads and vehicles.

Amid flood-like situation prevailing in several parts of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation, and assured the Centre's support to the state in tackling the natural disaster.

On Wednesday, districts in the Saurashtra region such as Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Porbandar received between 50mm and 200 mm rains in 12-hour period ended 6 pm. Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 185 mm rainfall during this period, the highest in the state.