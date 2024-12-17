Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadavanis.

Maharashtra politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's chamber in the Vidhan Bhavan office in Nagpur today (December 17). The former CM was accompanied by other leaders, including his son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, as well as other legislators Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai during the meeting with senior BJP leader Fadnavis.

Thackeray along with other opposition leaders were invited to the grand swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti alliance, however, they decided not to attend the event. Later today, the Shiv Sena UBT leader, who arrived in Nagpur to attend the Winter Session of the Assembly, met the newly elected Chief Minister.

Govt, Opposition should work together for state’s benefit

After the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackrey said that both the ruling party and opposition should show political maturity to work together for the country and state’s benefit. "Today our Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray met CM Devendra Fadnavis and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. This is a step forward. While working for the Maharashtra government, both (the ruling party and opposition) should show political maturity to work together for the country and state’s benefit," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Uddhav Thackeray on 'One Nation, One Election'

Earlier in the day, Thackeray said that the ‘one election, one nation’ tabled by the government is an attempt to divert attention and asked to hold elections on ballot paper if people have doubts. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the election commissioner should also be elected by the people.

Speaking at a conference, Thackeray said that the Mahayuti government, an alliance between the Shinde faction’s Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party and the NCP is an EVM government, alleging discrepancies in the polls. “This government is an EVM government. Best wishes to the EVM government. This is their first session. There was no celebration after the election victory,” Thackeray said.

