Uddhav Thackeray says 'One Nation, One Election' attempt to divert attention, takes a dig at Mahayuti

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the ‘one election, one nation’ tabled by the government is an attempt to divert attention and asked to hold elections on ballot paper if people have doubts. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the election commissioner should also be elected by the people.

Speaking at a conference, Thackeray said that the Mahayuti government, an alliance between the Shinde faction’s Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party and the NCP is an EVM government, alleging discrepancies in the polls.

“This government is an EVM government. Best wishes to the EVM government. This is their first session. There was no celebration after the election victory,” Thackeray said.

He said that even though the Maharashtra cabinet was expanded, there were talks of displeasure.

“The cabinet was expanded but there was more talk of displeasure. It has been a tradition that the CM introduces the ministers in the house. The CM had to introduce ministers who have many ED cases against them,” Thackeray said.