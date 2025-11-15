Two dead, several injured in construction accident in Mumbai's Byculla Emergency services were immediately alerted, and the victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Two workers were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Mumbai:

At least 2 died and three got injured at a construction site in Mumbai’s Byculla on Saturday after soil and mud collapsed on them. The incident occurred around 2:41 PM during foundation and piling work for a building at the site located at Habib Mansion on Hans Road, Byculla (W). According to reports from Nair Hospital, a portion of soil and mud collapsed onto the workers, burying them under the debris. Emergency services were immediately alerted, and the victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Two workers were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Deceased identified

The deceased workers have been identified as Rahul, a 30-year-old man, and Raju, aged 28. Both were brought to Nair Hospital in critical condition, where they were unfortunately pronounced dead. Three other workers, who were also injured in the incident, have been admitted to the hospital and are currently in stable condition. The injured workers are identified as Sajjad Ali (25), Sobat Ali (28), and Lal Mohd. (18).

Dr. Poonam, the Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) at Nair Hospital, confirmed that the injured workers are stable and receiving treatment. Their condition is being closely monitored, but they are not in immediate danger.

Recent building incidents in Mumbai

The latest collapse comes just days after another incident on October 29, when a four-storey building being demolished in Mahim crashed, injuring two people.

The incident occurred at around 1:48 p.m. at the Johnson & Johnson building along Senapati Bapat Marg near Mahim Railway Station. During the demolition, the first and second floors of the structure caved in, with parts of the building falling onto a JCB machine and a four-wheeler parked nearby.

Two workers injured in Mahim collapse

Rescue teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and Mumbai Police were deployed immediately. Two individuals, Shahrukh Khan (24) and Mohd. Ayub (24) — sustained minor injuries and were admitted to Raheja Hospital, where doctors confirmed that both were in stable condition.

The demolition was being carried out by a private contractor using a JCB machine. Following the collapse, the BMC cordoned off the area as a precaution.