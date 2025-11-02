Maharashtra: Portion of Central Line guest house collapses in Mumbai, 15 rescued safely The Mumbai Fire Department rescued 15 occupants safely, and no casualties were reported. Authorities suspect structural weakness or aging as possible causes, while police and municipal engineers assess the remaining building.

Mumbai:

A portion of the Central Line Guest House building in Mumbai Central collapsed on Sunday, causing panic among the occupants. According to officials, the inner section of the structure gave way, trapping several people inside.

The Mumbai Fire Department and rescue teams quickly reached the spot and safely rescued at least 15 people from the debris. Authorities confirmed that no casualties or major injuries were reported.

Cause of collapse under investigation

Firefighters conducted a thorough inspection of the site to ensure no one remained trapped. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, but officials suspect that the structure's ageing condition or underlying structural weakness might be responsible.

Local police have cordoned off the area, and municipal engineers are assessing the stability of the remaining portion of the building to prevent further mishaps.

Recent building incidents in Mumbai

The latest collapse comes just days after another incident on October 29, when a four-storey building being demolished in Mahim crashed, injuring two people.

The incident occurred at around 1:48 p.m. at the Johnson & Johnson building along Senapati Bapat Marg near Mahim Railway Station. During the demolition, the first and second floors of the structure caved in, with parts of the building falling onto a JCB machine and a four-wheeler parked nearby.

Two workers injured in Mahim collapse

Rescue teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and Mumbai Police were deployed immediately. Two individuals — Shahrukh Khan (24) and Mohd. Ayub (24) — sustained minor injuries and were admitted to Raheja Hospital, where doctors confirmed that both were in stable condition.

The demolition was being carried out by a private contractor using a JCB machine. Following the collapse, the BMC cordoned off the area as a precaution.

Earlier fatality in Jogeshwari

The Mahim incident came just three weeks after a 22-year-old woman was killed in Jogeshwari East on October 8, when a cement block fell on her from the 19th floor of a building undergoing redevelopment work.

The recurring incidents have once again raised serious questions about construction safety and the condition of ageing buildings across Mumbai.